Commissioner Hyderabad inspects construction work of Masjid Qadam Gah Moula Ali

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch Monday visited Qadam Gah Moula Ali and inspected the under construction Masjid

The Commissioner was briefed about the work being carried out with an amount of Rs 185 million. Expressing satisfaction over the pace of work, the Commissioner directed strengthening of security of Qadam Gah Moula Ali.

Meanwhile, presiding over the meeting regarding extension of Shams-ul-Ulema Daudpota Library, the Commissioner asked the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Aisha Abro and the officers of Culture Department to prepare a comprehensive plan of required facilities so that the scheme of extension of library could be implemented at the earliest.

Besides upgrading the library, the Commissioner said that efforts would also be made to establish a digital library in the same premises.