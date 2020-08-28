UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Hyderabad Inspects De-watering Efforts In Low Lying Areas

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 06:38 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch Saturday visited different parts of the district and inspected the de-watering efforts in low lying areas which inundated during recent heavy downpour.

The Commissioner accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and other officers of concerned departments appreciated the efforts of the district administration and WASA management for disposal of accumulated rainwater.

This year, the districts of Hyderabad division received unprecedented heavy rains, however no emergency was reported in any district, he said and added that it because of speedy measures which adopted by the concerned district administration.

He maintained that both divisional and district administrations remained active to meet any eventuality in case of heavy rains therefore, the people should not feel doubt on the performance of departments concerned.

The downpour is necessary for bringing prosperity therefore the people should not feel inconvenience as administration is ready to extend cooperation and meet any emergency during rainfalls, he assured.

Commissioner asked the officers of WASA to speed up their efforts and dispose of the accumulated rainwater particularly from low lying areas at the earliest. The complaints being registered by the affected persons at the control room should also be addressed and resolved at the earliest, he said asked the officers of health department to conduct anti-malaria spray twice in a day both in urban and rural localities of their respective jurisdictions. He also asked the HESCO management to address the issues and complaints of the power consumers.

Commissioner also directed the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad to personally monitor the de-watering process in all four talukas of the district and submit report to him after completion of work.

