Commissioner Hyderabad orders anti-mosquito fumigation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch has directed all deputy commissioners of the division to launch fumigation in order to avert malaria and dengue diseases

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch has directed all deputy commissioners of the division to launch fumigation in order to avert malaria and dengue diseases.

In his directives issued here on Tuesday, the commissioner observed that dengue cases were being reported in different parts of the division after rainfall.

The deputy commissioners should ensure effective anti-mosquito spray in their respective districts.

He said addressing public related issues particularly health matters were among top priorities therefore no negligence in this regard will be tolerated at any cost.