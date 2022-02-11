UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Hyderabad Orders To Stop Housing Scheme Work At Flood Zone Area

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Commissioner Hyderabad orders to stop housing scheme work at flood zone area

The Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem Ur Rehman Memon Friday issued ordered to stop construction work of a housing scheme at the flood zone area situated along the Indus River near Latifabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem Ur Rehman Memon Friday issued ordered to stop construction work of a housing scheme at the flood zone area situated along the Indus River near Latifabad.

The Commissioner visited the flood protective embankments of the River Indus along Latifabad, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and other officers concerned.

The Commissioner also directed to conduct inquiry of the management of the said housing scheme adding that no one can be permitted to carry out construction work at the flood zone of the river.

Related Topics

Flood Hyderabad Housing

Recent Stories

Ontario to Impose Fines, Up To a Year in Prison in ..

Ontario to Impose Fines, Up To a Year in Prison in Response to Trucker Protests ..

2 minutes ago
 Iyer, Pant help India sweep ODI series against Wes ..

Iyer, Pant help India sweep ODI series against West Indies

2 minutes ago
 Govt expediting measures to promote int'l tourism ..

Govt expediting measures to promote int'l tourism in GB: Prime Minister

2 minutes ago
 Muslim world marks 'Solidarity Day with Indian Dau ..

Muslim world marks 'Solidarity Day with Indian Daughters'

2 minutes ago
 Modern police facilitation center established in I ..

Modern police facilitation center established in Islamabad

2 minutes ago
 South Korea Bans Citizens From Traveling to Ukrain ..

South Korea Bans Citizens From Traveling to Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>