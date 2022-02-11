Commissioner Hyderabad orders to stop housing scheme work at flood zone area

The Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem Ur Rehman Memon Friday issued ordered to stop construction work of a housing scheme at the flood zone area situated along the Indus River near Latifabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem Ur Rehman Memon Friday issued ordered to stop construction work of a housing scheme at the flood zone area situated along the Indus River near Latifabad.

The Commissioner visited the flood protective embankments of the River Indus along Latifabad, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and other officers concerned.

The Commissioner also directed to conduct inquiry of the management of the said housing scheme adding that no one can be permitted to carry out construction work at the flood zone of the river.