Commissioner Hyderabad pays tributes to working women

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch while paying rich tributes to working women said that they are not only supporting their families but also earning a good name by promoting the customs and culture by utilizing skills in their respective fields.

The Commissioner paid such tributes while addressing the seminar on Women in Trade, Export Readiness-101" jointly organized by Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, International Trade Centre, U.K. Aid and other organizations here at Expo Centre Hyderabad on Saturday.

While appreciating the efforts of TDAP and other concerned organizations, the Commissioner said such programmes would definitely help in improving the socio economic conditions of the poor women and their families adding that by promoting the skills as well as local crafts, the poverty rate could also be reduced from the society.

He said that due to COVID-19, the trend of online trades has been increased which also introduced the traditional crafts in all over the world. The comprehensive strategies in promoting the local crafts can bring positive socio economic development in far flung areas of the country, he added.

While extending support from the divisional and district administrations, the Commissioner emphasized upon those organizations which are doing business of handicrafts with women to also support in bringing improvement in hospitals and schools of the areas so that the living standard of the people could also be increased.

Among others, the Advisor Trade Policy I.T.C. Muhammad Shoaib Zafar, consultant Adeel Haider and Deputy Director TDAP Dr. Shumaila Sikandar also addressed the participants of the seminar.