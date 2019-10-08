Commissioner Hyderabad presides over divisional litigation committee meeting

Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch while presiding over a meeting of divisional litigation committee on Tuesday asked the deputy commissioners and department heads to take up the pursue the cases pending in the courts of law in serious manners so that public interests issues could be decided at the earliest

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch while presiding over a meeting of divisional litigation committee on Tuesday asked the deputy commissioners and department heads to take up the pursue the cases pending in the courts of law in serious manners so that public interests issues could be decided at the earliest.

The Commissioner asked to all deputy commissioners of Hyderabad division to hold regular meetings of respective District Litigation Committees and submit detailed performance reports to his office only monthly basis.

The protection of public property is the responsibility of the administration therefore sincere efforts are required to pursue the cases of litigation accordingly, he said and asked the deputy commissioners to nominate focal persons in this regard. The deputy commissioners should timely submit comments with their own signatures in reply of litigation cases which pending in the courts of law, he added.

The Commissioner also asked the deputy commissioners and officers to irrigation department to launch massive anti-encroachments campaign in their respective districts.