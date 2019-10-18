UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Hyderabad Reviews Arrangements Of Chehalum Hazrat Imam Hussain

Commissioner Hyderabad reviews arrangements of Chehalum Hazrat Imam Hussain

The meeting of the officers of all concerned departments including the Mayor Hyderabad which held here on Friday under the chair of the Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch reviewed at the length the arrangements of Chehalum of Hazrat Imam Hussain and his 72 other companions, scheduled to observed on October 20, 2019

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :The meeting of the officers of all concerned departments including the Mayor Hyderabad which held here on Friday under the chair of the Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch reviewed at the length the arrangements of Chehalum of Hazrat Imam Hussain and his 72 other companions, scheduled to observed on October 20, 2019.

The meeting was informed that besides organizing Majalis-e-Aza and mourning processions in various parts of Hyderabad City, Latifabad, Qasimabad and Hyderabad Rural Talukas, the main mourning procession will be brought out from Qadamgah Moula Ali after Zuhar prayers on October 20 which will later culminate at Karbala Dadan Shah in the evening after marching its traditional routes.

The Commissioner asked the management of Water and Sanitation Authority to ensure cleanliness and proper disposal of sewage around Qadamgah Moula Ali and Dargah Hazrat Sakhi Wahab shah Jeelani.

Strict monitoring of Tulsidas Pumping Station should also be ensured with deployment of officer so that the devotees could not face any inconvenience due to accumulated sewage at these routes, he added.

He also directed the management of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company to avoid load management on Chehalum day. Besides, he said that the Traffic Police should prepare a comprehensive route plan to avert any traffic jam on roads on the day.

The Commissioner also asked the SSP Hyderabad to ensure foolproof security arrangements at Imambargahs and at the routes of mourning processions. Besides, he asked the officers of concerned departments to ensure functioning of street lights, availability of ambulances with doctors and paramedical staff and required first aid kits.

The Commissioner also underlined the need of beefing up the security around Dargah Baba Sarfraz Kalhoro with proper cleanliness and uninterrupted power supply in the area.

