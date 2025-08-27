Commissioner Hyderabad reviews preparations for Polio campaign, Eid Milad-un-Nabi, flood situation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) A meeting chaired by Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi, was held at his office on Wednesday to review the performance of the May 2025 anti-polio campaign and finalize preparations for the upcoming drive scheduled to begin on September 1. The meeting also examined arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi ? celebrations, the flood situation along the Indus River, and matters related to the Evacuee Property Board.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain-ul-Abideen Memon, DHO Hyderabad Dr. Pir Ghulam Hussain, representatives of the World Health Organization (WHO), while all Deputy Commissioners of the division participated via video link.

Deputy Commissioners briefed the Commissioner Hyderabad on preparations for the upcoming anti-polio campaign, challenges faced, and final strategies. Those from riverine districts highlighted evacuation and relief arrangements for populations residing in vulnerable katcha areas.

The meeting was informed that comprehensive measures had been finalized for 12th Rabi-ul-Awal processions, Milad gatherings, cleanliness of routes, security deployment, and uninterrupted electricity supply during the celebrations.

WHO representatives briefed that environmental sample surveillance in 2025 had shown an overall improvement, while the May campaign achieved a 95 percent coverage success rate. For the September campaign, the target is to vaccinate 1.7 million children across 361 UCs, of division with particular focus on reducing “missing” and “refusal” cases. All staff trainings have been completed, although challenges remain in ensuring punctuality of vaccination teams in some areas, especially flood-prone katcha localities in Jamshoro and Dadu.

Commissioner Hyderabad Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi directed officials to identify and bridge gaps in reporting systems where polio-virus had been detected.

He emphasized that if environmental conditions were favorable yet virus reports persisted, the root causes must be traced and an effective strategy adopted to eliminate weaknesses.

On Evacuee Property board matters, the Commissioner instructed Deputy Commissioners to expedite completion of property documentation within three to four days, resolve pending cases on priority, and ensure all legal processes were strictly followed.

During a flood briefing, the Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro reported that 250,000 cusecs of water had entered the Indus near Jamshoro, placing villages in Bhan Saeedabad, Sehwan, and Manjhand at risk. Evacuation sites in schools had already been identified and transport plans prepared.

The Deputy Commissioner Sujawal noted that more than 190 villages in the katcha belt of River Indus were vulnerable, while the Deputy Commissioner Thatta informed that five lakh people resided along the 71-mile-long protective bund. Dadu officials reported 250,000 cusecs of water discharge, with continuous strengthening of embankments. In case of a major flood, residents in low-lying areas could be affected.

Divisional Commissioner Fayyaz Hussain instructed all

Deputy Commissioners to prepare comprehensive evacuation, relief, and resettlement plans for vulnerable areas. He further said HESCO had been directed to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Eid Milad-un-Nabi ? celebrations so that religious programs would not be disrupted.

The protection of people’s lives and property, the complete success of the anti-polio campaign, and the peaceful celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi ? are the government’s foremost priorities, Commissioner Hyderabad affirmed. All available resources will be fully utilized to achieve these objectives.