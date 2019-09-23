Commissioner Hyderabad set deadline for completion of arrangements for Bhitai urs celebrations

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has set deadline of ten days for officers of all concerned departments to finalize arrangement of 276th three day annual urs celebrations of great mystic poet Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has set deadline of ten days for officers of all concerned departments to finalize arrangement of 276th three day annual urs celebrations of great mystic poet Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai.

All resources should be utilized for cleanliness of the mausoleum of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai with repair as well as maintenance of shabby condition roads, removal of encroachments, beautification of Bhit shah Town with proper health and sanitation conditions.

The Commissioner issued such directives on Monday while reviewing the arrangements of three day annual urs celebrations to be started in Bhit shah town of Matiari district in the next month.

The Pir of Bhitshah Nazan Sain, DIG Hy derabad Naeem Ahmed Shaikh, Deputy Commissioner Matiari Ghulam Haider Chandio, SSP Asif Ahmed Bughio and officers of concerned departments attended the meeting and briefed the commissioner about the plans of their respective departments.

The DIG informed that besides installation of 32 CCTV cameras and a total of 20 walk through gates will be installed at the public places of the town and the entrance of mausoleum with setting up a central control room in the town.

The Deputy Commissioner Matiari informed that all concerned departments have set up committees for effective coordination and prompt action will be taken against the persons on negligence of duty.

The SSP Matiari informed that besides 2200 Policemen, Rangers and special branch personnel will also be deployed in the town during the urs celebrations. Special vehicle entry passes will be issued to officers/officials of concerned departments as well as media persons, he added.

The District Health Officer Matiari informed that emergency will be declared in all three taluka hospitals of Matiari, Hala and Saeedabad as well as rural health centres of Khebar and Bhit shah with round the clock availability of medical and paramedical staff as well as ambulances. The medical, paramedical staff and ambulances of adjoining districts will also be put on standby position in order to meet any eventuality during urs celebrations, he added.

Divisional Forest Officer Abid Hussain Rind informed that besides tree plantation along road sides, flower exhibitions will also be arranged at different points of the town.

The Commissioner asked the HESCO officers to replace and faulty power transformers and high voltage wires and ensure uninterrupted power supply during urs celebrations.