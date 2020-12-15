Commissioner Hyderabad set deadline for Hussainabad Park development

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has set deadline of 15 days for completion of development work and cleaning of Hussainabad Park.

He said that the park will be reopened for public from January 1, 2021.

Presiding over a meeting here at his office on Tuesday with officers of departments concerned , the Commissioner asked them to make effective coordination and ensure the completion of plantation and cleanliness before the time.

He was of the views that with restoration of present infrastructure, the said park could be brought one of the recreational spots for citizens with utilization of minimum resources. He informed that a management committee will also be announced soon for maintenance of the park.

Later, the Commissioner along with Administrator HMC Safdar Ali Bughio, Additional Deputy Commissioner Tibrez Mari and Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar visited the Hussainabad Park and reviewed the development activities.