UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Hyderabad Shows Concern On Growing Cases Of Mouth Cancer In Thatta, Sajawal

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 08:52 PM

Commissioner Hyderabad shows concern on growing cases of mouth cancer in Thatta, Sajawal

Commissioner Hyderabad division, Muhammad Abbas Baloch has expressed concern over growing cases of mouth cancer in Thatta and Sajawal districts due to use of hazardous Gutka, mainpuri, mava and other such products

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Commissioner Hyderabad division, Muhammad Abbas Baloch has expressed concern over growing cases of mouth cancer in Thatta and Sajawal districts due to use of hazardous Gutka, mainpuri, mava and other such products.

Addressing an awareness seminar organized by district administration at Makli Gymkhana on Thursday, the commissioner stressed the need to create awareness among youth about dangers of using Gutka, mainpuri, mava and other such products made up of tobacco, battle nuts, lime etc..

Such awareness seminars and programmes should be organized at Taluka level so that people could be sensitized about hazards of such products, the commissioner suggested and said it was a collective responsibility of all of us to save new generation from this menace.

Abbas Baloch emphasized upon teachers to create awareness about the dangers of Gutka and mainpuri among students through education.�He also directed all officers concerned to play role in creating awareness about health hazardous of the products among general public.

Deputy Commissioner Thatta, Muhammad Usman Tanveer has called upon parents to stop their children from consuming these poisonous things and advised them to motivate their children to take part in sports and other healthy activities.

He said children were assets of the nation and parents could play important role to save their future by keeping them away from these poisonous items.

Senior Superintendent of Police Thatta, Shabir Ahmed Sethar informed that strict action was underway against those who were selling these contraband items and after clear directions of honourable Sindh High Court actions had been expedited.

Police have arrested 45 accused involved in selling of these dangerous things and those who were still at large would soon be arrested, SSP assured.

While briefing the seminar, Dr. Shyam Kumar and Dr. Kashif Channar said due to use of poisonous Gutka and mainpuri mouth cancer disease was spreading in both the districts.

In Thatta and Sajawal districts, as many as 750 people were diagnosed as mouth cancer patients due to growing use of Gutka and mainpuri, they informed.

The Chairman district council Thatta Ghulam Qadir Chandio, officers of concerned departments, representatives of civil society and NGOs attended the seminar.

Related Topics

Sindh High Court Police Sports Education Civil Society Hyderabad Thatta Cancer All From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits stands of government en ..

25 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler unveils historical, literary works i ..

25 minutes ago

Zelenskyy Says Has 'Plan B' to Settle Donbas Confl ..

3 minutes ago

Malika-e-Tarannum Madam Noor Jehan remembered

3 minutes ago

Nine Civilians Killed in Syria's Ras Al-Ayn Border ..

3 minutes ago

Debrief Of Pakistan Navy’s Operational exercise ..

54 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.