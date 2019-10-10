Commissioner Hyderabad shows concern on growing cases of mouth cancer in Thatta, Sajawal

Commissioner Hyderabad division, Muhammad Abbas Baloch has expressed concern over growing cases of mouth cancer in Thatta and Sajawal districts due to use of hazardous Gutka, mainpuri, mava and other such products

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Commissioner Hyderabad division, Muhammad Abbas Baloch has expressed concern over growing cases of mouth cancer in Thatta and Sajawal districts due to use of hazardous Gutka, mainpuri, mava and other such products.

Addressing an awareness seminar organized by district administration at Makli Gymkhana on Thursday, the commissioner stressed the need to create awareness among youth about dangers of using Gutka, mainpuri, mava and other such products made up of tobacco, battle nuts, lime etc..

Such awareness seminars and programmes should be organized at Taluka level so that people could be sensitized about hazards of such products, the commissioner suggested and said it was a collective responsibility of all of us to save new generation from this menace.

Abbas Baloch emphasized upon teachers to create awareness about the dangers of Gutka and mainpuri among students through education.�He also directed all officers concerned to play role in creating awareness about health hazardous of the products among general public.

Deputy Commissioner Thatta, Muhammad Usman Tanveer has called upon parents to stop their children from consuming these poisonous things and advised them to motivate their children to take part in sports and other healthy activities.

He said children were assets of the nation and parents could play important role to save their future by keeping them away from these poisonous items.

Senior Superintendent of Police Thatta, Shabir Ahmed Sethar informed that strict action was underway against those who were selling these contraband items and after clear directions of honourable Sindh High Court actions had been expedited.

Police have arrested 45 accused involved in selling of these dangerous things and those who were still at large would soon be arrested, SSP assured.

While briefing the seminar, Dr. Shyam Kumar and Dr. Kashif Channar said due to use of poisonous Gutka and mainpuri mouth cancer disease was spreading in both the districts.

In Thatta and Sajawal districts, as many as 750 people were diagnosed as mouth cancer patients due to growing use of Gutka and mainpuri, they informed.

The Chairman district council Thatta Ghulam Qadir Chandio, officers of concerned departments, representatives of civil society and NGOs attended the seminar.