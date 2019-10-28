Commissioner Hyderabad to hold open kachahry on Oct 29 at Bolhari

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch will hold open kachahry on October 29, at about 11:00 am atunicipal Committee Bolhari

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch will hold open kachahry on October 29, at about 11:00 am atunicipal Committee Bolhari.

According to schedule released by the Additional Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Shoukat Ujjan, the Commissioner Hyderabad will hold open kachahry at Municipal Committee Bolhari on October 29 to redress the grievances of general public.

All the officers have been requested to ensure their presence in the open kachahry as per given schedule so that grievances of general public should be redressed.