UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Hyderabad To Hold Open Kachahry On Oct 29 At Bolhari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 06:19 PM

Commissioner Hyderabad to hold open kachahry on Oct 29 at Bolhari

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch will hold open kachahry on October 29, at about 11:00 am atunicipal Committee Bolhari

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch will hold open kachahry on October 29, at about 11:00 am atunicipal Committee Bolhari.

According to schedule released by the Additional Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Shoukat Ujjan, the Commissioner Hyderabad will hold open kachahry at Municipal Committee Bolhari on October 29 to redress the grievances of general public.

All the officers have been requested to ensure their presence in the open kachahry as per given schedule so that grievances of general public should be redressed.

Related Topics

Hyderabad Jamshoro October

Recent Stories

Svitolina eases past Pliskova in WTA finals

49 seconds ago

Abbasi, Miftah's judicial remand extended till Nov ..

51 seconds ago

Iran's FM to attend int'l security meeting in Doha ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Establishes Free Medical Camp At Daa ..

10 minutes ago

LVMH explores takeover of jewellers Tiffany

3 minutes ago

PTCL supports NIC Peshawar on graduation of its fi ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.