Commissioner Hyderabad Transferred To Local Govt Deptt

Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2024 | 10:29 PM

Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Asif Haider Shah has been transferred Commissioner Hyderabad division Syed Khalid Hyder Shah, giving his charge to Additional Commissioner Hyderabad Ahsan Ali Qureshi

According to two separate notifications issued on Monday, Shah has been posted as additional Secretary Local Government.

