Commissioner Hyderabad transferred to local govt Deptt

Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Asif Haider Shah has been transferred Commissioner Hyderabad division Syed Khalid Hyder Shah, giving his charge to Additional Commissioner Hyderabad Ahsan Ali Qureshi

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Asif Haider Shah has been transferred Commissioner Hyderabad division Syed Khalid Hyder Shah, giving his charge to Additional Commissioner Hyderabad Ahsan Ali Qureshi.

According to two separate notifications issued on Monday, Shah has been posted as additional Secretary Local Government.