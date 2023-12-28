Commissioner Hyderabad urges effective measures to prevent encroachment

The Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Khalid Hyder Shah said that industrialists and business community should develop a cooperative mechanism with all government institutions to get rid of soft and hard encroachments

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) The Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Khalid Hyder Shah said that industrialists and business community should develop a cooperative mechanism with all government institutions to get rid of soft and hard encroachments. He directed that district administration should make all possible measures to avoid such encroachments on site land in future.

This he said while presiding over a meeting of coordination committee of industrialists and business community at Shahbaz Hall, Shahbaz Building here Thursday.

The Commissioner said that 22 acres of land in Ganjo Takkar was being allotted for the graveyard and district administration should initiate process of demarcation of land so that HMC could start the development work of graveyard.

The issue of Autobhan drainage was also discussed in the meeting. The business community complained that in heavy rains the Authobhan road gives a look of pond.

The Additional MD WASA briefed that drainage line (Nalla) was constructed near railway colony and it overflowed in rainy season and creates problem for the traders of the area therefore the work was underway to construct drainage line (Nalla) on the other side of road to effectively drain out the water from road during rain.

The Commissioner also directed DC Hyderabad to call a meeting to discuss the issue of Autobhan drainage with WASA and other authorities.

President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries (HCSTSI) Muhammad Farooq Shekhani demanded for provision of electricity connections from express feeder to site for smooth functioning of industries.

The Commissioner informed that he had written a letter to the HESCO chief in this regard and soon this issue would be resolved.

The XEN local government Muhammad Ali Soomro briefed the meeting that anti-encroachment drive in three site zones Hyderabad, Kotri and Noriabad was underway. The construction of roads and development schemes of 1100 million rupees for site Hyderabad are also prepared for the approval of provincial cabinet, he told.

President HCSTSI Farooq Shekhani said that it was decided in minister's meeting to remove all encroachment as per the layout plan but the pace of anti-encroachment drive was very slow. He added that 300 acres land was allotted for the new industrial zone for Hyderabad in 2010 but its’ demarcation has not been done yet.

On the occasion, the XEN Local Government said that a strategy would be planned to remove all encroachments soon and a report would be submitted to the Commissioner office.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi, Deputy commissioner Jamshoro Ali Zulfiqar Memon, DG HAD, MD Site and HESCO officials.