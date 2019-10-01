Commissioner Hyderabad urges timely completion of new vegetable market

Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has asked the officers concerned for timely completion of the development schemes of new vegetable market so that it could be made operational for benefit of the citizens of Hyderabad

All stakeholders should take the task with sincerity as no negligence in this regard will be tolerated, he maintained while holding meeting here, Tuesday, to review the pace of work on the development schemes of new vegetable market.

The commissioner asked the HESCO management to ensure the installation of remaining power transformers within a week while the other works should also be completed without any further delay.

He asked the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, Aisha Abro, to hold a separate meeting with all stakeholders and ensure early shifting of the vegetable market at the allocated place.

The Director Agriculture Marketing Shoukat Ali Mastoi briefed the commissioner about the pace of work and informed that seven sheds of the market have been completed while the construction of boundary wall was in full swing. Moreover, he informed that, water supply and sewerage schemes have almost been completed in the new vegetable market.