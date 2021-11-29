The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch Monday visited the free eye camp, organized by the Host Lines Club Hyderabad here at the Police Headquarters Ground

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch Monday visited the free eye camp, organized by the Host Lines Club Hyderabad here at the Police Headquarters Ground.

The Commissioner accompanied by District Senior Superintendent of Police Sajid Amir Saduzai and District Health Officer Dr. Lala Jaffer visited different sections of the camp and inquired about the health of patients.

The Commissioner paid tributes to office bearers of Host Lions Club for organizing 48th consecutive annual free eye camp for the people of Hyderabad and its surrounding areas and termed it a noble cause for those who are unable to bear the expenses of eye treatment and surgery.

The Commissioner was briefed about the facilities available to the patients in the camp. He was informed that the Host Lions Club was organizing the free eye camp every year with the support of eminent eye specialists.

He was informed that foldable lenses (without stitches) through phaco surgery are being provided to patients along with free of cost medicine and glasses.

APP/jvd/nsr 1843 Commissioner Hyderabad visit free eye camp HYDERABAD, Nov 29 (APP)- The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch Monday visited the free eye camp, organized by the Host Lines Club Hyderabad here at the Police Headquarters Ground.

The Commissioner accompanied by District Senior Superintendent of Police Sajid Amir Saduzai and District Health Officer Dr. Lala Jaffer visited different sections of the camp and inquired about the health of patients.

The Commissioner paid tributes to office bearers of Host Lions Club for organizing 48th consecutive annual free eye camp for the people of Hyderabad and its surrounding areas and termed it a noble cause for those who are unable to bear the expenses of eye treatment and surgery.

The Commissioner was briefed about the facilities available to the patients in the camp. He was informed that the Host Lions Club was organizing the free eye camp every year with the support of eminent eye specialists. He was informed that foldable lenses (without stitches) through phaco surgery are being provided to patients along with free of cost medicine and glasses.