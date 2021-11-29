UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Hyderabad Visit Free Eye Camp

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 07:52 PM

Commissioner Hyderabad visit free eye camp

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch Monday visited the free eye camp, organized by the Host Lines Club Hyderabad here at the Police Headquarters Ground

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch Monday visited the free eye camp, organized by the Host Lines Club Hyderabad here at the Police Headquarters Ground.

The Commissioner accompanied by District Senior Superintendent of Police Sajid Amir Saduzai and District Health Officer Dr. Lala Jaffer visited different sections of the camp and inquired about the health of patients.

The Commissioner paid tributes to office bearers of Host Lions Club for organizing 48th consecutive annual free eye camp for the people of Hyderabad and its surrounding areas and termed it a noble cause for those who are unable to bear the expenses of eye treatment and surgery.

The Commissioner was briefed about the facilities available to the patients in the camp. He was informed that the Host Lions Club was organizing the free eye camp every year with the support of eminent eye specialists.

He was informed that foldable lenses (without stitches) through phaco surgery are being provided to patients along with free of cost medicine and glasses.

APP/jvd/nsr 1843 Commissioner Hyderabad visit free eye camp HYDERABAD, Nov 29 (APP)- The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch Monday visited the free eye camp, organized by the Host Lines Club Hyderabad here at the Police Headquarters Ground.

The Commissioner accompanied by District Senior Superintendent of Police Sajid Amir Saduzai and District Health Officer Dr. Lala Jaffer visited different sections of the camp and inquired about the health of patients.

The Commissioner paid tributes to office bearers of Host Lions Club for organizing 48th consecutive annual free eye camp for the people of Hyderabad and its surrounding areas and termed it a noble cause for those who are unable to bear the expenses of eye treatment and surgery.

The Commissioner was briefed about the facilities available to the patients in the camp. He was informed that the Host Lions Club was organizing the free eye camp every year with the support of eminent eye specialists. He was informed that foldable lenses (without stitches) through phaco surgery are being provided to patients along with free of cost medicine and glasses.

Related Topics

Police Visit Hyderabad (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Developing Vaccine Against Omicron Variant to Take ..

Developing Vaccine Against Omicron Variant to Take Months - Moderna CEO

29 seconds ago
 Work on Preparing Putin-Biden Summit at Advanced S ..

Work on Preparing Putin-Biden Summit at Advanced Stage - Russian Foreign Ministr ..

31 seconds ago
 AJK Prime Minister visits Mazar-e-Quaid: Pays eul ..

AJK Prime Minister visits Mazar-e-Quaid: Pays eulogizing tributes to father of ..

32 seconds ago
 331 new cases of corona detected in Sindh, no deat ..

331 new cases of corona detected in Sindh, no death reported

34 seconds ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 672 prisoners ahead of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 672 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039;s 50th National Day

37 minutes ago
 Ruler of Fujairah calls for empowering Emirati tal ..

Ruler of Fujairah calls for empowering Emirati talents in private sector

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.