- Home
- Pakistan
- Commissioner Hyderabad Visits Allama Daudpota Library, Assures Support for CSS/PCS Aspirants
Commissioner Hyderabad Visits Allama Daudpota Library, Assures Support For CSS/PCS Aspirants
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2025 | 11:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Commissioner Hyderabad division Fayaz Hussain Abbasi visited the historic Allama Daudpota Library where he interacted with CSS and PCS aspirant students. During his visit, he guided the students on career preparation and assured them of full support from the administration.
He expressed his appreciation to see the huge attendance of students who visit library fr studies .
"All CSS and PCS officers serving in Hyderabad Division will be tasked to guide and teach aspirants so that they can benefit from their knowledge and experience," Commissioner stated.
He emphasized that the youth are the future leaders of the country and promised to strengthen academic and mentoring opportunities for competitive exam
APP/nsm
Recent Stories
Future Food Forum 2025 opens in Dubai, reinforces UAE’s role in global food se ..
Sharjah Excellence Award new assessment model launched
High-level UAE delegation takes part in 42nd ICAO Assembly
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of Sultan bin Khalid ..
UAE President receives Arab Parliament delegation
Hazza bin Zayed offers condolences to Ahmed Naser Al Raisi on passing of his mot ..
International reports: Real estate key driver of UAE economic growth
Punjab rejects BISP for flood relief, announces own package
Saudi Arabia’s grand mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh passes away
ADGM Academy, PGIM inaugurate RealAssetX Abu Dhabi Innovation Centre
NEXT PRO ARRIVES SOON IN PAKISTAN: OPPO A6 PRO SET TO REDEFINE TOUGHNESS AND POW ..
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince on National Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Welfare groups distribute over 7,300 tons humanitarian aid in flood hit areas:NDMA36 seconds ago
-
Sindh cabinet approves wide-ranging reforms38 seconds ago
-
Commissioner Hyderabad Visits Allama Daudpota Library, Assures Support for CSS/PCS Aspirants42 seconds ago
-
CS reviews progress on governance road map, departmental performance11 minutes ago
-
PFA Chiniot cracks down on counterfeit mafia20 minutes ago
-
Food Minister reviews works of Quaid-e-Azam Cadet College Sanjawi project20 minutes ago
-
"Stability of Kashmir Rally" held in Mirpur-AJK21 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif praises President Trump’s role in Pakistan-India ceasefire21 minutes ago
-
Gilani hails Saudi leadership, reaffirms Pakistan’s unwavering support on Kingdom’s 95th Nationa ..31 minutes ago
-
IGP Rizvi wins praise for surprise visit, orders enhanced public facilitation1 hour ago
-
UoT boosts student capacity with digital skills training1 hour ago
-
Gilani reaffirms Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to strategic partnership, muslim unity1 hour ago