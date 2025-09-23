Open Menu

Commissioner Hyderabad Visits Allama Daudpota Library, Assures Support For CSS/PCS Aspirants

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2025 | 11:10 PM

Commissioner Hyderabad Visits Allama Daudpota Library, Assures Support for CSS/PCS Aspirants

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Commissioner Hyderabad division Fayaz Hussain Abbasi visited the historic Allama Daudpota Library where he interacted with CSS and PCS aspirant students. During his visit, he guided the students on career preparation and assured them of full support from the administration.

He expressed his appreciation to see the huge attendance of students who visit library fr studies .

"All CSS and PCS officers serving in Hyderabad Division will be tasked to guide and teach aspirants so that they can benefit from their knowledge and experience," Commissioner stated.

He emphasized that the youth are the future leaders of the country and promised to strengthen academic and mentoring opportunities for competitive exam

APP/nsm

Recent Stories

Future Food Forum 2025 opens in Dubai, reinforces ..

Future Food Forum 2025 opens in Dubai, reinforces UAE’s role in global food se ..

10 minutes ago
 Sharjah Excellence Award new assessment model laun ..

Sharjah Excellence Award new assessment model launched

11 minutes ago
 High-level UAE delegation takes part in 42nd ICAO ..

High-level UAE delegation takes part in 42nd ICAO Assembly

26 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of Sultan bin Khalid ..

41 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Arab Parliament delegation

UAE President receives Arab Parliament delegation

56 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed offers condolences to Ahmed Naser ..

Hazza bin Zayed offers condolences to Ahmed Naser Al Raisi on passing of his mot ..

1 hour ago
International reports: Real estate key driver of U ..

International reports: Real estate key driver of UAE economic growth

3 hours ago
 Punjab rejects BISP for flood relief, announces ow ..

Punjab rejects BISP for flood relief, announces own package

5 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s grand mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-S ..

Saudi Arabia’s grand mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh passes away

5 hours ago
 ADGM Academy, PGIM inaugurate RealAssetX Abu Dhabi ..

ADGM Academy, PGIM inaugurate RealAssetX Abu Dhabi Innovation Centre

5 hours ago
 NEXT PRO ARRIVES SOON IN PAKISTAN: OPPO A6 PRO SET ..

NEXT PRO ARRIVES SOON IN PAKISTAN: OPPO A6 PRO SET TO REDEFINE TOUGHNESS AND POW ..

6 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate Saudi King, Crown ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince on National Day

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan