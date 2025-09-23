Commissioner Hyderabad Visits Allama Daudpota Library, Assures Support for CSS/PCS Aspirants

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Commissioner Hyderabad division Fayaz Hussain Abbasi visited the historic Allama Daudpota Library where he interacted with CSS and PCS aspirant students. During his visit, he guided the students on career preparation and assured them of full support from the administration.

He expressed his appreciation to see the huge attendance of students who visit library fr studies .

"All CSS and PCS officers serving in Hyderabad Division will be tasked to guide and teach aspirants so that they can benefit from their knowledge and experience," Commissioner stated.

He emphasized that the youth are the future leaders of the country and promised to strengthen academic and mentoring opportunities for competitive exam

APP/nsm