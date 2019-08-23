UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Hyderabad Visits S.M. Bachao Bund

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 05:44 PM

Commissioner Hyderabad visits S.M. Bachao Bund

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch Friday visited Sagioun-Matiari (S.M.) Bachao Bund near Bhanote of district Matiari to review the flood situation as well as measures being adopted for strengthening the embankment.

Accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner Matiari Ghulam Haider Chandio, the Commissioner was briefed by the Superintending Engineer Irrigation Rohari Canal about strengthening of T-Spur with stone pitching in order to make spur to sustain the water pressure during the expected flood in Indus River.

The Commissioner asked the officers of Irrigation Department to gear up their efforts and strengthen all vulnerable points of dykes of the river in order to avert any untoward incident during the passage of floodwater.

He also asked the officers of the department as well as the Deputy Commissioner to set up pickets at vulnerable points of the embankments with availability of all required material including machinery, stones and sands bags so that the same could be utilized in case of emergency.

