Commissioner Iftikhar Sahu Visits Public Offices

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 02:34 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) : Commissioner Iftikhar Sahu paid multiple surprise visits to Nishtar hospital, Metropolitan Corporation (MPC) and vegetable market to review their operation, and ordered to precede disciplinary action against absent staff found in requisite offices Thursday morning here.

He also visited Kisan Corner set up at local vegetable market to review facilities being offered to farmers.

He ordered subordinate authority to establish Kisan Corner at all Jumma Bazars up next, to enable farmers sell commodities directly to consumers.

