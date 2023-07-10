Commissioner impose ban on swimming, bathing, diving in canals/river

Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Ali Leghari on Monday imposed banned on swimming, bathing and diving in Rice Canal, Ghar Wah and Dadu Canal in Larkana district under Section 144(3) of the Criminal Procedure Code (Cr PC) 1898

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Ali Leghari on Monday imposed banned on swimming, bathing and diving in Rice Canal, Ghar Wah and Dadu Canal in Larkana district under Section 144(3) of the Criminal Procedure Code (Cr PC) 1898.

According to the notification issued here, this order shall be enforced with immediate effect for Ninety (90) days, within the revenue limits of district Larkana.

Furthermore, any violation of this order shall result in an action under Section 188 Cr. PC. under Section 195(i) Cr PC 1898.

The commissioner has authorized all the SHOs of concerned police stations to take action and register FIRs against the violators, under Section 195(i) Cr PC 1898.

Notification adds that the incidents of drowning of people while swimming in the Rice Canal, Ghar Wah and Dadu Canal in Larkana district, have been reported in the past years.

There is apprehension that if swimming in the Rice Canal, Ghar Wah and Dadu Canal in Larkana district is not prohibited, the incidents of drowning of people cannot be controlled, which is an apparent threat to the public life since the majority of such people are novice swimmers.

Respective Assistant Commissioners and Taluka Mukhtiarkars (Tehsildars)should strictly implementation of this order, notification adds.

Sources of district administration Larkana said here on Monday that there was a general practice in summer that people took a diving, bath and swim in the canals in the district. This is a dangerous practice because a number of youths lost their precious lives while taking baths and swimming in the canals. He said that now summer season had started and there was a strong apprehension that the people would take baths and swim in the canals and create disturbance in public peace and tranquillity.