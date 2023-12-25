Open Menu

Commissioner Imposed Ban On Open Tractor Trolleys For 4 Days

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 25, 2023 | 11:44 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) Commissioner Larkana Division Abdul Waheed Sheikh on Monday imposed a ban on entry of open tractor trolleys taking sand and mud in the city and its surroundings with immediate effect.

This order would be enforced with effect from December 25 to 28, 2023, and action would be taken against the violation of the order under the law.

The Commissioner has stated that the open tractor trolleys are entering the city and its surroundings with sand and mud which has a bad effect on the cleanliness. For this reason, transportation of sand and mud was banned for four days, he added.

The Commissioner further stated as16th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto is also being observed on December 27, 2023, the huge traffic of open tractor trolleys and heavy vehicles would be a great threat to cleanliness, in this regard Section 144 Section (6) CrPC 1898 ban has been imposed for 04 days.

