Commissioner Imposed Section 144 To Surround Exam Centers In Larkana Division

Published May 09, 2023

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Commissioner Larkana Ghawar Ali Leghari on Tuesday said that to ensure peaceful conduct of SSC Part I & II examinations 2023, Section 144 of the Cr. PC within the jurisdiction and surrounding the examination centres has been imposed throughout the Larkana Division, up to May 20, 2023, officially stated here on Tuesday evening.

He directed the Officers of Larkana Police Range; strictly implement section 144, stoppage of operating photo state machines within the surrounding exam centres, security of the candidates and exam invigilation staff and enhancing security personal deployment at sensitive centres, stoppage of interference of irrelevant persons in the premises of the exam centres to curb the copy culture.

In case of contravention, area police have been ordered to initiate legal action under Rule 144 Section 188 PPC.

The commissioner also directed all the Assistant Commissioners (ACs) and officers of the education department and concerned educational board officers for surprise, random visits through vigilance teams to ensure a fair and transparent examination process, he directed.

Power distributing company SEPCO had been directed to ensure uninterrupted power supply during examination hours to all centres across the region so that candidates may not face any difficulty.

