Commissioner Imposes Ban On Bathing In Indus River, Manchar Till Oct 10

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2022 | 08:36 PM

Commissioner imposes ban on bathing in Indus River, Manchar till Oct 10

The Divisional Commissioner Nadeem-ur- Rehman Memon has imposed section 144 in Jamshoro due to floods and high flow of water in the Indus River

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :The Divisional Commissioner Nadeem-ur- Rehman Memon has imposed section 144 in Jamshoro due to floods and high flow of water in the Indus River.

According to hand out issued on Monday, due to floods, bathing in Indus River, Manchar Lake and other canals will be banned till October 10 and strict action will be taken against violators.

