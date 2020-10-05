UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Imposes Ban On Construction Work Around Sehwan Fort

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 07:34 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch has imposed a ban on construction work around 200 diameters of Sehwan Fort for a period of 90 days with immediate effect.

The commissioner also imposed ban on movement of tractors carrying cultivators without tyres and global ploughs on N-55 from Sehwan Railway Crossing to Dadu via Tulti for a period of 90 days with immediate effect.

The commissioner asked the Police Stations concerned to take legal action against tractor owners and drivers in case of violation of the orders.

