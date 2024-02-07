Open Menu

Commissioner Imposes Ban On Double Riding Of Bike In Quetta

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Commissioner imposes ban on double riding of bike in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqaat on Wednesday imposed a complete ban on double riding of motorcycles in Quetta division till tomorrow night given security reasons.

He said that Quetta snap-checking had been extended, and vehicles and motorcycles without number plates were being stopped.

He said that special directives were issued to concerned officials to arrest those walking outside without ID cards in Quetta.

All the bazaars, markets etc. around the polling stations will remain closed till tomorrow night in Quetta, Commissioner Quetta Division said.

He also urged the people to cooperate with security forces to maintain peace in the area.

