Commissioner Imposes Ban On Going To Beach, Section 144 Implemented

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Commissioner imposes ban on going to beach, Section 144 implemented

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Commissioner of Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi, has imposed a two-month ban on bathing in the sea in view of the large and dangerous sea waves and also imposed Section 144.

KMC wrote a letter to inform the commissioner that large and dangerous waves are forming near the beach in Karachi, which may endanger the lives of bathers in the sea.

Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code and imposed a ban on bathing in the sea for two months.

The ban will be applicable at Canap Beach, Mubarak Village, and Sonera Beach until August 13.

A notification has also been issued in that regard. 

The relevant police SHOs have been empowered to register cases against the violators.

