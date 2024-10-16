Commissioner Imposes Ban On Movement Of Tractors Without Tyres
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Hyder has imposed ban on the movement of tractors without tyres on the roads of the three districts of Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, and Noshahro Feroze.
According to details, Commissioner Syed Muhammad Sajjad Hyder issued a notification, imposing Section 144 restrictions on tractors without tyres on the roads of Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, and Naushahro Feroze districts.
Those violating Section 144 will face action under Section 188 PPC, and the concerned SHOs have been authorized to take action.
DC of Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, and Naushahro Feroze had recommended to Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad to impose Section 144 to prevent damage to newly constructed and repaired roads, worth billions of rupees, due to tractors without tyres.
Commissioner Syed Muhammad Sajjad Hyder has also issued another notification, imposing Section 144 in all examination centers of Naushahro Feroze's Moro tehsil during the final exams of Allama Iqbal Open University's Spring semester.Police have been authorized to prevent cheating and unauthorized entry into examination centers.
