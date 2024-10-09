Open Menu

Commissioner Imposes Ban On Sale Of Petroleum Products, LPG Cylinders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Commissioner imposes ban on sale of petroleum products, LPG cylinders

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon, on advice of Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-AabdIin Memon, has imposed a ban on illegal and unauthorized sale of petroleum products and LPG cylinders.

According to a notification issued here on Wednesday, Commissioner in exercise of the power, conferred under 144 Cr,PC has imposed complete ban on illegal and unauthorized sale of petroleum products at Unauthorised and indefinite daba stations and Sub standard LPG cylinders and illegal decanting activity throughout Hyderabad division for the period of 90 days.

APP/nsm

