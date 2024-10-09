Commissioner Imposes Ban On Sale Of Petroleum Products, LPG Cylinders
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2024 | 06:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon, on advice of Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-AabdIin Memon, has imposed a ban on illegal and unauthorized sale of petroleum products and LPG cylinders.
According to a notification issued here on Wednesday, Commissioner in exercise of the power, conferred under 144 Cr,PC has imposed complete ban on illegal and unauthorized sale of petroleum products at Unauthorised and indefinite daba stations and Sub standard LPG cylinders and illegal decanting activity throughout Hyderabad division for the period of 90 days.
APP/nsm
Recent Stories
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms
YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest
Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai
Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024
Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments
Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day
High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..
Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only
Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..
Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK T20I at Gabba to show a uniqu ..
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Meets H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Strengthening UA ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Female Opposition members stage protest in KP Assembly1 minute ago
-
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms2 minutes ago
-
Ambassador of Ireland to Pakistan meets Chairman HEC11 minutes ago
-
FDA warns road, footpath encroachers of strict action11 minutes ago
-
Dengue alert: twin cities report over 3,700 dengue cases11 minutes ago
-
Shaukat advises taxpayers to approach Federal Tax Ombudsman for relief11 minutes ago
-
WHO steps up support for Dengue outbreak control in KP11 minutes ago
-
JUI-F Multan leader welcomes SCO participants21 minutes ago
-
CM GB stresses importance of local government elections21 minutes ago
-
Dengue emergency declared to curb increasing dengue cases in Rawalpindi21 minutes ago
-
ECP grants PTI candidate time until Oct 17 to submit replies21 minutes ago
-
Police officer killed in Katcha firing31 minutes ago