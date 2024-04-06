Commissioner Imposes Ban On Swimming, Jumping In River, Canals For 90 Days
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2024 | 09:18 PM
Commissioner Hyderabad Division Ahsan Ali Qureshi has imposed a ban on swimming in the Indus River and in its canals in the district for a period of 90 days
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Commissioner Hyderabad Division Ahsan Ali Qureshi has imposed a ban on swimming in the Indus River and in its canals in the district for a period of 90 days.
According to a notification issued here on Saturday, the ban has been enforced in view of the upcoming holidays of Eid ul Fitr during which the people tend to swim in the waterways.
A number of drowning incidents are witnessed every year, Qureshi observed in the notification, adding that the ban was necessary to save lives of the people.
During the ban, the people would not be allowed to even jump or bath in the river and in the canals.
The Commissioner directed the district police book the offenders under section 188 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) for violation of section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).
Qureshi mentioned that the ban was being imposed on the written recommendation of Deputy Commissioner of Hyderabad Tarique Qureshi.
Recent Stories
Unexpected strawberry crop spins Burkina's 'red gold'
Lailatul Qadr is being observed across northern Sindh
MWL secretary general to lead Eid prayer at Faisal Mosque
Two drug Rehabilitation centres, ladies hostel inaugurated
Climate activist Greta Thunberg detained twice at Dutch protest
Eid gifts bring joy to Thalassemia patients at Saidu Teaching Hospital
Russian strike on Kharkiv kills six
Price monitoring team cracks down on violators in Kohat
JKLF condemns locking of Jamia Mosque in occupied Srinagar, urges international ..
AC Milan stroll past Lecce to close in on Champions League
De Bruyne inspires Man City comeback at Crystal Palace
Football: Italian Serie A result
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Lailatul Qadr is being observed across northern Sindh9 minutes ago
-
MWL secretary general to lead Eid prayer at Faisal Mosque12 minutes ago
-
Two drug Rehabilitation centres, ladies hostel inaugurated12 minutes ago
-
Eid gifts bring joy to Thalassemia patients at Saidu Teaching Hospital6 minutes ago
-
Price monitoring team cracks down on violators in Kohat6 minutes ago
-
Monitoring team inspects prices of edibles in Kohat6 minutes ago
-
Isolated villages to be solarised: CM Murad18 minutes ago
-
Sindhi Adabi Board's chairman pays tribute to Nabi Bux Baloch6 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur for quality food to prisoners; directs to i ..6 minutes ago
-
Five sui gas connections disconnected, six fined4 minutes ago
-
PHA organizes plantation ceremony at Govt Millia Islamia High School4 minutes ago
-
Food Minister visits Nowshera Bazar, checked quality, prices of edibles4 minutes ago