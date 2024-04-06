Commissioner imposes ban on swimming, jumping in river, canals for 90 days

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Commissioner Hyderabad Division Ahsan Ali Qureshi has imposed a ban on swimming in the Indus River and in its canals in the district for a period of 90 days.

According to a notification issued here on Saturday, the ban has been enforced in view of the upcoming holidays of Eid ul Fitr during which the people tend to swim in the waterways.

A number of drowning incidents are witnessed every year, Qureshi observed in the notification, adding that the ban was necessary to save lives of the people.

During the ban, the people would not be allowed to even jump or bath in the river and in the canals.

The Commissioner directed the district police book the offenders under section 188 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) for violation of section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Qureshi mentioned that the ban was being imposed on the written recommendation of Deputy Commissioner of Hyderabad Tarique Qureshi.