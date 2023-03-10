UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Imposes Ban On Tractor Trollies Passing Through Canal Embankments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2023 | 08:54 PM

Commissioner imposes ban on tractor trollies passing through canal embankments

Commissioner Ghanwer Ali Leghari, under section 144 under CrPC through notification No. SOJI/08-01(03)/2016, dated 21-05-202, issued by the provincial government, on Friday imposed a ban of tractor-trolleys for lifting sand(reti) from the rice canal passing through the municipal limits of the city, for a period of 180 days( 6 months) with immediate effect

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Ghanwer Ali Leghari, under section 144 under CrPC through notification No. SOJI/08-01(03)/2016, dated 21-05-202, issued by the provincial government, on Friday imposed a ban of tractor-trolleys for lifting sand(reti) from the rice canal passing through the municipal limits of the city, for a period of 180 days( 6 months) with immediate effect.

According to the notification, it had been widely reported that tractor-trollies were carrying sand(reti) from various locations of the rice canal passing through the municipal limits of Larkana, causing damages to the canal embankments, edges of roads on left and right banks of the canal.

The notification further stated that the apprehension was on the rise and that if the tractor-trollies were not restricted, it would cause damage to the canal structure and any untoward incident may happen.

"Any violation of the order invites action under section 188 PPC. All the concerned SHOs have been authorized to take action and register FIRs against the violators," the notification added.

The notification further added that the assistant commissioner, Mukhtiarkar of taluka should strictly ensure the implementation of the notification in letter and spirit.

Related Topics

Larkana May All From Government

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

3 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

6 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

6 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

6 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

6 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.