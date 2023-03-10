Commissioner imposes ban on tractor trollies passing through canal embankments

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Ghanwer Ali Leghari, under section 144 under CrPC through notification No. SOJI/08-01(03)/2016, dated 21-05-202, issued by the provincial government, on Friday imposed a ban of tractor-trolleys for lifting sand(reti) from the rice canal passing through the municipal limits of the city, for a period of 180 days( 6 months) with immediate effect.

According to the notification, it had been widely reported that tractor-trollies were carrying sand(reti) from various locations of the rice canal passing through the municipal limits of Larkana, causing damages to the canal embankments, edges of roads on left and right banks of the canal.

The notification further stated that the apprehension was on the rise and that if the tractor-trollies were not restricted, it would cause damage to the canal structure and any untoward incident may happen.

"Any violation of the order invites action under section 188 PPC. All the concerned SHOs have been authorized to take action and register FIRs against the violators," the notification added.

The notification further added that the assistant commissioner, Mukhtiarkar of taluka should strictly ensure the implementation of the notification in letter and spirit.