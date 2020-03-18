UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Imposes Complete Ban On Shopping Malls, Restaurants For 15 Days

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 02:17 PM

Commissioner imposes complete ban on shopping malls, restaurants for 15 days

In pursuance of decision taken by Sindh government, Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abass Baloch Wednesday imposed complete ban on gathering at restaurants, shopping mallls/centers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :In pursuance of decision taken by Sindh government, Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abass Baloch Wednesday imposed complete ban on gathering at restaurants, shopping mallls/centers.

General merchandise markets - electronic, auto parts, clothes, furniture - restaurants in hotels/social clubs, public beaches, entertainment parks, swimming pools and tea shops also banned with an effect from March 18, for the period of 15 days, in the limits of Hyderabad Division, said the notification issued here.

The commissioner by exercising of powers under section 2(17) of General Clause Act-West, Pakistan 1956, has imposed complete ban upon opening of all places mentioned above.

As a relief to the general public, all groceries stores, super markets, pharmacies/medical stores, essential food supply shops such as fruit, vegetable and meat shops, bakeries, milk shops and general stores are exempted from the above mentioned restricted places and may remain opened for 24 hours, the notification read.

The notification further said home delivery/take away of food items from restaurants is also allowed in the local limits of Hyderabad Division.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Hyderabad March May Market All From Government

Recent Stories

Masood urges India to allow international health e ..

2 minutes ago

O and A level exams postponed amid fears of Corona ..

3 minutes ago

NAB court rejects Raja Pervez Ashraf’s plea for ..

18 minutes ago

Malaysia Closes Universities Starting Wednesday - ..

22 minutes ago

Zainab Alert desk established in Sargodha

22 minutes ago

Dominican Republic to Introduce State of Emergency ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.