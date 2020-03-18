Commissioner imposes complete ban on shopping malls, restaurants for 15 days

In pursuance of decision taken by Sindh government, Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abass Baloch Wednesday imposed complete ban on gathering at restaurants, shopping mallls/centers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :In pursuance of decision taken by Sindh government, Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abass Baloch Wednesday imposed complete ban on gathering at restaurants, shopping mallls/centers.

General merchandise markets - electronic, auto parts, clothes, furniture - restaurants in hotels/social clubs, public beaches, entertainment parks, swimming pools and tea shops also banned with an effect from March 18, for the period of 15 days, in the limits of Hyderabad Division, said the notification issued here.

The commissioner by exercising of powers under section 2(17) of General Clause Act-West, Pakistan 1956, has imposed complete ban upon opening of all places mentioned above.

As a relief to the general public, all groceries stores, super markets, pharmacies/medical stores, essential food supply shops such as fruit, vegetable and meat shops, bakeries, milk shops and general stores are exempted from the above mentioned restricted places and may remain opened for 24 hours, the notification read.

The notification further said home delivery/take away of food items from restaurants is also allowed in the local limits of Hyderabad Division.