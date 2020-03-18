Commissioner imposes complete ban on shopping Malls, restaurants, markets ,hotels for 15 days

The Commissioner, Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah through an administrative order has imposed ban on the opening of all restaurants, shopping malls, centers, markets, electronic markets, auto parts, cloth and used cloth shops, social clubs, general merchandise, entertainment parks, tea shops and furniture markets for a period of 15 days in the local limits of Shaheed Benazirabad Division with effect from March 18

The order was issued under Section 2 (17) of General Clause Act-West Pakistan 1956.

However as a relief to general public, all groceries stores, super markets, pharmacies, medical stores, essential food supply shops such as fruits, vegetables, meat shops, bakeries, milk shops and general stores are exempted from the restrictions, those may remain open for 24 hours.

The home delivery take away of food items from restaurants is allowed, order adds. Commissioner said that these restrictions were imposed on the directives of Sindh Government in order to prevent spread of Corona Virus.