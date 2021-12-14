Commissioner imposes Section 144 Cr.P.C.

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch while exercising powers has imposed section 144 Cr.P.C. in and outside the examination centres of Allama I.I. Kazi Campus University of Sindh Jamshoro where the Phase-I Annual Examinations are being started from December 15 to 24, 2021

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch while exercising powers has imposed section 144 Cr.P.C. in and outside the examination centres of Allama I.I. Kazi Campus University of Sindh Jamshoro where the Phase-I Annual Examinations are being started from December 15 to 24, 2021.

Under section 144 Cr.P.C. from December 15 to 24, 2021, the Commissioner prohibited the entry of unauthorized persons in the premises of examination centers while the shops of photocopier machines near to examination centers will also be closed during the period under report.