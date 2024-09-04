Commissioner Imposes Section 144 For 12th Rabi Ul Awwal
Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2024 | 05:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi on Wednesday imposed section 144 from September 7 to October 6 for the peaceful conduct of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) ceremonies and to maintain law and order in the Khairpur district.
According to a handout, it is imperative to take immediate pre-emptive measures to avoid a law and order situation.
It imposes a ban on the display of arms, use of loud speakers, wall chalking and holding any kind of rallies without permission from the authorized institution.
The order also prohibits the playing of audio-video cassettes and printing material promoting hatred and sectarianism.
Recent Stories
PTA & PAFLA Meeting on Facilitation of Freelancers
Synergy Group puts on a dominating show with 10 wins at the first ever internati ..
KPK CM Gandapur's non-bailable arrest warrants issued in weapons, liquor case
Hania Aamir receives interview request from prominent Indian journalist
Easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s First ‘Dragon Master’Award; ..
IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed
Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Awwal moon
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024
Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files defamation lawsuit against Nor ..
Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism sacrifices
SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Special cleanliness squad formed for women cricket series3 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi meets Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, discusses establishment of peace3 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown programme3 minutes ago
-
Aimal, Durrani call on Governor Kundi, discuss worsening law & order situation in KP13 minutes ago
-
6 dead, 1,248 injured in Punjab road accidents13 minutes ago
-
National Cricket player Shadab Khan visits Khidmat Center at Liaqat Bagh13 minutes ago
-
PESSI commissioner dismayed over PC Medical Centre's poor condition23 minutes ago
-
Malaysia-Pak bilateral ties establish in all spheres since countries' independence: Malaysian Ambass ..23 minutes ago
-
Water demand for crops in Sindh,Punjab overlooked for three decades: Experts23 minutes ago
-
Two killed in different incidents33 minutes ago
-
Aseefa pledges to lead fight against Tuberculosis in county43 minutes ago
-
2 dacoits killed, as many escape after police encounter43 minutes ago