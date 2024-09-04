Open Menu

Commissioner Imposes Section 144 For 12th Rabi Ul Awwal

Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2024 | 05:40 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi on Wednesday imposed section 144 from September 7 to October 6 for the peaceful conduct of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) ceremonies and to maintain law and order in the Khairpur district.

According to a handout, it is imperative to take immediate pre-emptive measures to avoid a law and order situation.

It imposes a ban on the display of arms, use of loud speakers, wall chalking and holding any kind of rallies without permission from the authorized institution.

The order also prohibits the playing of audio-video cassettes and printing material promoting hatred and sectarianism.

