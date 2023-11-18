Commissioner imposes section 144 for MBBS/BDS entry test at PTS Larkana

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) Commissioner of Larkana Division, Abdul Waheed Shaikh, acting on the recommendation of Deputy Commissioner Larkana, imposed Section 144 to curtail any unauthorized activities during the entry test for MBBS and BDS Admissions in the first year at Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana.

The test is scheduled to be held on Sunday at the Police Training school (PTS), Wagan Road, Larkana.

In compliance with directives, stringent security measures have been put in place to ensure the integrity of the Medical entry test at Police Training School (PTS), Larkana, on Sunday (November 19, 2023).

The specified restrictions cover an area extending 200 yards around the entry test center.

Section 144 has been imposed, prohibiting the entry of common people/unrelated individuals, photocopy machine shops, mobile phones, ladies' purses, other digital devices, any test-related items, and other illicit items within the limits of the test center for one day.

A formal notification has been issued to inform the public about these restrictions, with Section 144 effective on November 19, 2023.

The Station House Officer (SHO) of the concerned police station in the area will be authorized to take legal action against violators.