Open Menu

Commissioner Imposes Section 144 For MBBS/BDS Entry Test At PTS Larkana

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 18, 2023 | 08:40 PM

Commissioner imposes section 144 for MBBS/BDS entry test at PTS Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) Commissioner of Larkana Division, Abdul Waheed Shaikh, acting on the recommendation of Deputy Commissioner Larkana, imposed Section 144 to curtail any unauthorized activities during the entry test for MBBS and BDS Admissions in the first year at Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana.

The test is scheduled to be held on Sunday at the Police Training school (PTS), Wagan Road, Larkana.

In compliance with directives, stringent security measures have been put in place to ensure the integrity of the Medical entry test at Police Training School (PTS), Larkana, on Sunday (November 19, 2023).

The specified restrictions cover an area extending 200 yards around the entry test center.

Section 144 has been imposed, prohibiting the entry of common people/unrelated individuals, photocopy machine shops, mobile phones, ladies' purses, other digital devices, any test-related items, and other illicit items within the limits of the test center for one day.

A formal notification has been issued to inform the public about these restrictions, with Section 144 effective on November 19, 2023.

The Station House Officer (SHO) of the concerned police station in the area will be authorized to take legal action against violators.

Related Topics

Police Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Police Station Mobile Road Larkana November Sunday

Recent Stories

The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Avai ..

The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Available for Sale in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

3 hours ago
 Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welf ..

Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welfare

3 hours ago
 FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

5 hours ago
 Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to cel ..

Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to celebrate your cherishable Suzuki ..

6 hours ago
 Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pa ..

Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pakistan’s junior cricket team ..

6 hours ago
Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deat ..

Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deaths in Gaza

7 hours ago
 NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashian ..

NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashiana Housing Scheme case

7 hours ago
 Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit ..

Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit districts

9 hours ago
 Caretaker Govt to ensure free, fair elections: PM ..

Caretaker Govt to ensure free, fair elections: PM Kakar

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2023

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2023

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan