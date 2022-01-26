UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Imposes Section 144 In Coastal Districts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2022 | 07:37 PM

Commissioner imposes Section 144 in coastal districts

Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch while exercising powers under Section 144 Cr.P.C. has imposed ban with immediate effect of carrying boats in deep sea in the coastal districts of Thatta, Badin and Sujawal

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch while exercising powers under Section 144 Cr.P.C. has imposed ban with immediate effect of carrying boats in deep sea in the coastal districts of Thatta, Badin and Sujawal.

The commissioner has imposed Section 144 Cr. P.C. after the forecast of high tides due to heavy wind in deep sea area, the spokesman of the divisional administration informed and added, the fishermen of the coastal districts and other people have been prohibited to carry boats in deep sea for a period of one week with immediate effect.

>