UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Imposes Section 144 In Sehwan From April 2 To April 5

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 07:50 PM

Commissioner imposes section 144 in Sehwan from April 2 to April 5

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Division Muhammad Abbass Baloch has imposed section 144 in Sehwan from April 2 to April 5 during the urs celebration of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar (RA).

According to a notification issued here on Saturday, there would be a ban on swimming Danistar and Arhal canals as well as in the saline water channels.

The display of weapons, holding political activities in the public places or putting up political or religious banners or posters on the roads and streets as well as shouting of the political slogans has also been banned.

The Commissioner has also restricted the movement of heavy transport vehicles carrying goods from entering Sehwan and the HTVs would be diverted to a separate route on the National Highway.

Special arrangements for regulating traffic arrangements would be made as the devotees from all parts of Pakistan would gather in hundreds of thousands of numbers to celebrate the annual urs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Water Vehicles Traffic Hyderabad April All From

Recent Stories

Two sports establishments to shut, 6 fined for flo ..

55 minutes ago

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi launches latest routes from Abu ..

55 minutes ago

Dubai Customs foils smuggling of 3 million Captago ..

55 minutes ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi inaugurates Mohamed bin Zayed Fiel ..

1 hour ago

DEWA, WGEO to organise 7th World Green Energy Summ ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on the Special T ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.