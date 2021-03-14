Commissioner imposes section 144 in Sehwan from April 2 to April 5

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Division Muhammad Abbass Baloch has imposed section 144 in Sehwan from April 2 to April 5 during the urs celebration of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar (RA).

According to a notification issued here on Saturday, there would be a ban on swimming Danistar and Arhal canals as well as in the saline water channels.

The display of weapons, holding political activities in the public places or putting up political or religious banners or posters on the roads and streets as well as shouting of the political slogans has also been banned.

The Commissioner has also restricted the movement of heavy transport vehicles carrying goods from entering Sehwan and the HTVs would be diverted to a separate route on the National Highway.

Special arrangements for regulating traffic arrangements would be made as the devotees from all parts of Pakistan would gather in hundreds of thousands of numbers to celebrate the annual urs.