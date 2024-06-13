Open Menu

Commissioner Imposes Section 144 On Selling Animals On Roads

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Commissioner imposes section 144 on selling animals on roads

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider has issued a notification to impose a ban under Section 144 till July 10 on those who sell animals on roads outside the cattle markets in the urban areas of the district.

In this regard, the Station House Officers (SHOs) of the jurisdictions have been empowered to take action under Section 188 PPC against the violators.

