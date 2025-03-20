Open Menu

Commissioner Imposes Section 144 SSC, HSC Examination

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Commissioner imposes section 144 SSC, HSC examination

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Nadeem Ahmed Abro, has issued a notification enforcing Section 144 in the district to ensure the peaceful conduct (of the SSC and HSC Annual Examinations 2025 under the Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE), Islamabad.

This restriction will remain in effect from March 18 until the last paper of exam.

According to the official statement, Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Shehryar Gul Memon, recommended the enforcement of Section 144 during the examinations.

Under this order, only candidates appearing for the exams and designated examination staff will be allowed within the examination centers' premises while entry of unauthorized individuals is strictly prohibited.

On the other hand, the use of photocopy machines near examination centers during exam hours has been banned to prevent any unfair means. Authorities have warned that legal action will be taken against violators of these restrictions.

APP/rzq /mwq

