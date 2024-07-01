Commissioner Inaugurated Year's 5th Anti-polio Campaign
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 01, 2024 | 10:04 PM
Commissioner Rawalpindi Engineer Aamir Khattak inaugurated the year's 5th campaign by administering polio drops to young children
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Engineer Aamir Khattak inaugurated the year's 5th campaign by administering polio drops to young children.
According to the details, the campaign will continue till 7th July 2024. Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner said that a dangerous foreign virus was identified in Punjab for which the campaign was started.
He said that anti-polio campaign is being organized from time to time to stop the local growth of the virus. Engineer Aamir Khattak further said that parents should cooperate with polio workers to secure the future of their children.
He further said that the dream of polio free Pakistan is about to come true, but every citizen has to fulfill his social responsibility in this regard. People are requested to vaccinate their children against polio and encourage the people around them to do the same, he urged the citizens.
