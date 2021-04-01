Commissioner inaugurates 2nd Quaid-e-Azam T-20 Blind Cricket Tournament

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch inaugurated the 2nd Quaid-e-Azam T-20 Blind Cricket Tournament which began under auspices of Hyderabad Cricket Club of Blind here at Niaz Stadium on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner highly appreciated the spirit of the national blind cricket team becoming two times champion of the world cup and hoped that the team will continue to win other international events.

He also announced full cooperation to Hyderabad Cricket Club of Blind and hoped that under guidance of the club management, the blind cricket team of Hyderabad will exhibit outstanding performance in national level tournaments.

The Commissioner informed that all out efforts are being made to host international cricket matches as well as PSL matches at Niaz Stadium Hyderabad.

The management of Pakistan Cricket board has also announced its support and cooperation in this regard.