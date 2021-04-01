UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Inaugurates 2nd Quaid-e-Azam T-20 Blind Cricket Tournament

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 03:20 PM

Commissioner inaugurates 2nd Quaid-e-Azam T-20 Blind Cricket Tournament

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch inaugurated the 2nd Quaid-e-Azam T-20 Blind Cricket Tournament which began under auspices of Hyderabad Cricket Club of Blind here at Niaz Stadium on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner highly appreciated the spirit of the national blind cricket team becoming two times champion of the world cup and hoped that the team will continue to win other international events.

He also announced full cooperation to Hyderabad Cricket Club of Blind and hoped that under guidance of the club management, the blind cricket team of Hyderabad will exhibit outstanding performance in national level tournaments.

The Commissioner informed that all out efforts are being made to host international cricket matches as well as PSL matches at Niaz Stadium Hyderabad.

The management of Pakistan Cricket board has also announced its support and cooperation in this regard.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket World Pakistan Super League Hyderabad Cuban Peso All

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,315 new COVID-19 cases, 2,435 reco ..

10 minutes ago

Handicrafts exports increased record 100%

7 minutes ago

Kremlin on Putin's Plans to Talk With US, Saudi Le ..

12 minutes ago

Top Iraqi, Saudi Diplomats Discuss Enhancing Bilat ..

24 minutes ago

Japan's Lawmakers Reject No-Confidence Motion Agai ..

24 minutes ago

China Ready to Work on Post-COVID Crossborder Trav ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.