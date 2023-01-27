Commissioner inaugurates 3-day book fair in BHCC

The Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon on Friday inaugurated a 3-day book fair jointly organized by Besant Hall Cultural Center (BHCC) and Endowment Fund Trust

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon on Friday inaugurated a 3-day book fair jointly organized by Besant Hall Cultural Center (BHCC) and Endowment Fund Trust.

On the occasion, the Commissioner said that this was a healthy motivation for providing books of different subjects to the students at discounted rates at this fair which would help the students with their studies.

He said that BHCC was a highly historical place which was earlier being used for unnecessary events like weddings and other functions however with the efforts of the Endowment Fund Trust the building was being utilized for literary, educational and other constructive purposes which was an encouraging step.

He said that though the importance of modern technology was inevitable, passion and love for books had no substitute.

Several stalls were established by different publishers including Sindhika Publication, Roomi Kitab Ghar, Kitab Ghar Publication, Kacho Publication, Sindhi Ktab Ghar, Sindhi Adabi board, Sindhi Language Authority, Sidhi Sahat Ghar, Gulshan Publication, EFT, Kawita Publication, Paramount Books (Pvt) Ltd, Oxford University Publication, Hamdard Foundation, Hyderabad Book mart where book lovers can buy books of their choice at discounted rates from 20% to 50%.