UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Inaugurates 3-day Book Fair In BHCC

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2023 | 06:39 PM

Commissioner inaugurates 3-day book fair in BHCC

The Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon on Friday inaugurated a 3-day book fair jointly organized by Besant Hall Cultural Center (BHCC) and Endowment Fund Trust

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon on Friday inaugurated a 3-day book fair jointly organized by Besant Hall Cultural Center (BHCC) and Endowment Fund Trust.

On the occasion, the Commissioner said that this was a healthy motivation for providing books of different subjects to the students at discounted rates at this fair which would help the students with their studies.

He said that BHCC was a highly historical place which was earlier being used for unnecessary events like weddings and other functions however with the efforts of the Endowment Fund Trust the building was being utilized for literary, educational and other constructive purposes which was an encouraging step.

He said that though the importance of modern technology was inevitable, passion and love for books had no substitute.

Several stalls were established by different publishers including Sindhika Publication, Roomi Kitab Ghar, Kitab Ghar Publication, Kacho Publication, Sindhi Ktab Ghar, Sindhi Adabi board, Sindhi Language Authority, Sidhi Sahat Ghar, Gulshan Publication, EFT, Kawita Publication, Paramount Books (Pvt) Ltd, Oxford University Publication, Hamdard Foundation, Hyderabad Book mart where book lovers can buy books of their choice at discounted rates from 20% to 50%.

Related Topics

Technology Hyderabad Buy Oxford Gulshan From Love

Recent Stories

Imran Khan accuses Zardari of paying to terrorist ..

Imran Khan accuses Zardari of paying to terrorist group for his life

23 minutes ago
 Two die, two injured in Turbat road mishap

Two die, two injured in Turbat road mishap

16 minutes ago
 Gandhara festival to be held in Taxila from Sunday ..

Gandhara festival to be held in Taxila from Sunday

16 minutes ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announce ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announces by-election on 8 NA vacant s ..

16 minutes ago
 Greek Parliament Rejects Vote of No Confidence in ..

Greek Parliament Rejects Vote of No Confidence in Government of Mitsotakis

16 minutes ago
 Biden Willing to Visit Ukraine at 'Whatever Approp ..

Biden Willing to Visit Ukraine at 'Whatever Appropriate Time,' But Not Right Now ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.