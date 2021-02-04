Commissioner Inaugurates 4-day "Flower Show" At Rani Bagh

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :A four day flower show organized by the district administration has kicked off here at Rani Bagh on Thursday exhibiting thousands of flowers. Flower show inaugurated by Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch while Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion. The Flower show will continue till February 7 to offer people a chance to witness the amazing beauty of the botanical world and also help them to alleviate their tension and relax amid COVID-19 affected atmosphere, said the Commissioner while speaking at the inaugural ceremony.

Abbas Baloch said credit goes to the Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro who took keen interest in creating a healthy environment by organizing such an event in the city. The DC, on the occasion, said due to the flower exhibition, recreational activities would be restored which were suspended after the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. He said several stalls of seasonal flowers were set up in the show where thousands of people will be visiting daily.

He also appealed to the media for extensive coverage of the exhibition so that it could attract more and more people to visit the event.