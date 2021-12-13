UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Inaugurates 5-day Anti Polio Campaign At Kotri Hospital

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 09:02 PM

Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch on Monday inaugurated the anti-polio drive at Bilawal Medical College Hospital Kotri

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch on Monday inaugurated the anti-polio drive at Bilawal Medical College Hospital Kotri.

Commissioner Baloch administered polio drops to the children under 5 years age and directed the health department officials and polio workers to immunize all children of Hyderabad division during the 5-day anti-polio campaign so that deadly virus could be wiped out from the society.

Abass Baloch asked the designated staff and the doctors to ensure door to door visits for Immunization of the children during polio drive.

He warned that strict action would be taken against those who were found negligent during anti polio campaign.

District Health Officer Jamshoro, Dr. Murtaza Khoso briefed the Commissioner about arrangements made for the drive and informed that 190272 children will be immunized in Jamshoro district during the campaign.

Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch also presided a meeting at Bilawal Medical College Hospital to discuss overall situation of the district and asked the DHO to complete COVID-19 vaccination target.

Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Capt(R) Fareeduddin Mustafa, Additional Commissioner Tahir Memon, ADC-I Ali Zulifiqar Memon, MS DHQ Kotri Dr Barkat Ali Leghari, representative of WHO Dr Eman Gihar and other officers were also present on the occasion.

