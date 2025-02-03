Commissioner Inaugurates 7-day National Anti -polio Campaign
Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2025 | 04:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Nadeem Ahmed Abaro and Deputy Commissioner Shahryar Gul Memon formally inaugurated the 7-day national anti-polio campaign by administrating polio drops to children.
The Commissioner administered polio drops to the children at Mother and Child Health Care Center and also conducted finger marking.
Additional Commissioner Syed Amar Hussain, District Health Officer Dr. Asadullah Dahri, Focal Person for Polio Dr. Allah Bakhsh Rajpar, Professor Dr. Ali Akbar Sial and other officers were also present on the occasion.
In his address Commissioner appealed parents to cooperate polio teams in administering polio vaccine to their children.
He said that children can be protected from polio only through polio drops.
He urged all relevant departments, including the health department to play their pivotal role for the success of national anti-polio campaign.
Commissioner directed all Deputy Commissioners and District Health Officers of SBA division to ensure monitoring of polio teams during the campaign.
The National Polio Campaign would continue from February 3 to February 9. District Health Officer in his briefing informed that during the campaign, 12 lakh 63 thousand 173 children up to five years of age of Shaheed Benazirabad division would be administered polio vaccine.
APP/rzq/mwq
Recent Stories
ADJD showcases inmate-crafted heritage at Al Hosn Festival
Sharjah Ruler receives Ambassador of Oman
ICP conducts 270 inspection campaigns against residency violators in January
National Team for Reviewing Impact of Data Centres on Energy Sector holds first ..
FOURTH OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL PNS YAMAMA ARRIVES KARACHI
Vivo X200 Pro Launched in Pakistan: Redefining Photography with 200MP ZEISS APO ..
PSX experiences downward trend as KSE 100-Index with 113,000 points
Saad Ahsan Residency and Citizenship becomes authorized agent for Nauru citizens ..
Pakistan's food sector exports surge by 13.8%
Abu Dhabi Scholarships Programme 2025 opens registration
Asian Winter Games torch relay kicks off in China's Harbin
Sindh approves Agriculture Income Tax Bill 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner inaugurates 7-day National anti -polio campaign2 minutes ago
-
KPCPWC concludes 7-day “Foundational Training on Child Protection Case Management"2 minutes ago
-
Women vendors in Islamabad empowering families, driving informal economy2 minutes ago
-
Journalists to be honoured for Excellence in Reporting in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa2 minutes ago
-
Man dies in road accident2 minutes ago
-
DC Dera inaugurates anti-polio campaign2 minutes ago
-
SC hears Constitutional challenge on civilian trials in military courts12 minutes ago
-
Three-day polio drive starts in Multan12 minutes ago
-
DC holds open court12 minutes ago
-
PM strongly condemns attacks on polio vaccination teams in KP12 minutes ago
-
Serena Chowk Interchange, completed in record 72 Days, to open tomorrow: Mohsin Naqvi12 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns terrorist attack on Levies vehicle in DI Khan22 minutes ago