Commissioner inaugurates 7-day National anti -polio campaign

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Nadeem Ahmed Abaro and Deputy Commissioner Shahryar Gul Memon formally inaugurated the 7-day national anti-polio campaign by administrating polio drops to children.

The Commissioner administered polio drops to the children at Mother and Child Health Care Center and also conducted finger marking.

Additional Commissioner Syed Amar Hussain, District Health Officer Dr. Asadullah Dahri, Focal Person for Polio Dr. Allah Bakhsh Rajpar, Professor Dr. Ali Akbar Sial and other officers were also present on the occasion.

In his address Commissioner appealed parents to cooperate polio teams in administering polio vaccine to their children.

He said that children can be protected from polio only through polio drops.

He urged all relevant departments, including the health department to play their pivotal role for the success of national anti-polio campaign.

Commissioner directed all Deputy Commissioners and District Health Officers of SBA division to ensure monitoring of polio teams during the campaign.

The National Polio Campaign would continue from February 3 to February 9. District Health Officer in his briefing informed that during the campaign, 12 lakh 63 thousand 173 children up to five years of age of Shaheed Benazirabad division would be administered polio vaccine.

