Commissioner Inaugurates 7-day Seeds Broadcasting Drive

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2025

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Motasim Billah Shah on Thursday formally inaugurated the 7-day Seed Broadcasting Campaign of the billion Trees Plus Program in Lachi Tehsil of District Kohat.

He, along-with the officials of the Forest Department, Local Village Committees and volunteers started a formal campaign to broadcast 5,000 Kg of seeds and 15,000 seed balls, suited to the local climate in the 300 Hectares of the Darmalak area in Lachi Tehsil. Some 100 volunteers are participating in the said campaign.

Commissioner Kohat Division himself participated in the campaign by broadcasting the seeds, to encourage the Forest Department and the Local Village Committees.

Commissioner Kohat in his brief speech, said that tree planting is the greatest and lasting charity. It not only helps in the beauty of the area and climate change, but also benefits all kinds of living things by producing oxygen in abundance, he added.

Motasim Billah Shah appealed the volunteers and local people to be the protectors of these plants and save them from wasting. He, on this occasion, also distributed free olive saplings among the local people.

Meanwhile, in all the districts of Kohat division including Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Orakzai and Kurram, the plantation and transplanting campaign is in the full swing under the supervision of their respective deputy commissioners.

