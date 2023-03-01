Commissioner inaugurates 7th Digital House, Population Census

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Ghanwar Ali Leghari on Wednesday inaugurated the seventh Digital House and Population Census.

The commissioner cut the ribbon and started the enumeration from 001 at his office, where the teams briefed him about the digital census.

On this occasion, prayers were also offered for the success of the census. Talking to media persons, the commissioner said that the seventh digital population census had been inaugurated and it would cover all districts, talukas and villages of Sindh.

He said that deputy commissioners all districts would supervise the work, adding that it was the first time that the Digital House and Population Census program was launched in Pakistan.

He further said that the objective behind the digital census was to make the process transparent and error-free so that accurate decisions could be taken on future planning and strategies.

He appealed to the general public, social and political organizations to cooperate with the census teams of the Department of Statistics and be responsible citizens by registering the details of themselves and their family members.

He said that data was required at the time of log in to digital census, and after that the counting would continue even if there was no data. "Then wherever the network comes, it will be digitized automatically", he added.

The commissioner said that 5,500 blocks had been constituted for census in Larkana division, including 3,500 enumerators and 450 supervisors. Apart from this, the Mukhtarkars and other staff of the revenue department were also participating in the population and household census work.

He said that the population and household census played an important role for planning, so "we have to show seriousness in it." He also said that it was the first digital census, there might be minor technical problems, which would be resolved.

He said that the staff had been trained, NADRA and other institutions were also providing support, "so hopefully the process will be completed successfully."