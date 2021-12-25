Commissioner inaugurates 8-day family festival in Hyderabad

The 8-day family festival, being organized by the district administration and the Pak army at the city's central park Rani Bagh, commenced here Saturday after inauguration by Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbass Baloch

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :The 8-day family festival, being organized by the district administration and the Pak army at the city's central park Rani Bagh, commenced here Saturday after inauguration by Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbass Baloch.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the festival had been started from December 25 which was the birth anniversary of the country's founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

"After a long time such a festival has been arranged for the citizens of Hyderabad," he observed, acknowledging efforts of the administration and Pakistan army.

The commissioner said the provincial government had planned to revive and improve the facilities and sources of entertainment at Hyderabad historic recreation park, the Rani Bagh.

Baloch said the law enforcement agencies had put in place adequate security arrangements while the Covid-19 SOPs would also be followed.

"The Covid-19 situation is generally under control and around 60 percent of Hyderabad's population has been vaccinated against the virus," he told.

However, he emphasized, the people should not neglect the threat which was still posed by the virus and the government's SOPs should be implemented.

He said the police would check the COVID-19 vaccination card of all the people entering the place.

According to him, a minimal fee of Rs50 per adult had been fixed for entering the festival.

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, SSP Sajid Aamir Saddozai and other officials were present on the occasion.