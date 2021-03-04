Commissioner inaugurates annual flower show in Mirpurkhas

The Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas, Abdul Waheed Shaikh Thursday said that purpose of organizing flower fruit and vegetable show was to create awareness among the people about their importance

He expressed these views while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the 63rd Flower Fruit and Vegetable Exhibition at Gulistan e Baldia.

The Commissioner said that people should plant flowers in their homes to improve the environment by gardening at home at home which would help them to be financially stable and keep themselves healthy by consuming fresh vegetables, added that The farmers bring such plants from abroad and they grow for us by working hard and gaining experience.

Earlier, Commissioner Mirpurkhas inspected the stalls set up by various governmental and non-governmental organizations. On this occasion AC Shahida Parveen Jamro said that the organizers have done admirable job and people were fully enjoying show On this occasion, Sufi artists performed their art, Hand-made paintings by Maryam Zahid Ali are also on display.

Apart from this, Shaheen Book to highlight the importance of the book among the common people who are deprived of police and school bands.

A book stall was set up by the depot. At the end of the ceremony, Shields were presented to Divisional Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner Salamat Memon and Police Band by the Flower Show Management Committee.

The DC Mirpurkhas Salamat Ali Memon, Assistant Commissioner Shahida Parveen Jhamro, Assistant Commissioner Sindhri Nazir Memon, Director Information Information Sawai Khan Chalgari, Secretary Flower Show Muhammad Nawaz Khan Members Mansoor Ahmed Cheema, Karim Memon, SA Khan and others were present.