Commissioner Inaugurates Anti-measles, Rubella Campaign

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 08:43 PM

Divisional Commissioner Syed Ejaz Ali Shah on Wednesday inaugurated the measles and rubella campaign for children aged between 9 months to 15 years at St. Treeza American Hospital

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Divisional Commissioner Syed Ejaz Ali Shah on Wednesday inaugurated the measles and rubella campaign for children aged between 9 months to 15 years at St. Treeza American Hospital.

On the occasion, he said that children were builders of the future of any nation and steps should be taken at all levels to provide them with better health and quality education.

Commissioner said that vaccination facilitation centers have been set up where children were inoculating anti-measles drops.

He said that measles could be prevented through medicine and by adopting precautionary measures.

Commissioner appealed the general public to get their children vaccinated during the ongoing campaign. On this occasion Dr. Mushtaq Shah Lakyari said that during this campaign, the target is to vaccinate 645,000 children of Mirpur Khas district against measles and rubella.

Assistant Commissioner Shahida Parveen Jamro, Dr. Narain Das, Naeem Mallah and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

